Healthcare provider Apollo Group has completed 23,000 transplants since the inception of its Apollo Transplant Program.

Since 2012, the program has been performing over 1200 transplants annually. Despite the challenges posed by the peak of the Covid pandemic in 2020, 814 transplants were carried out. However, in 2022, the program reached new heights with an exceptional figure of 1,641 transplants.

“This program holds the distinction of being the first in India to surpass the significant milestones of 18,500 kidney transplants, 4,300 liver transplants, and 500 pediatric liver transplants,’‘ Apollo said in a release.

Apollo Hospitals performed the first successful liver transplants in India in an adult and child in 1998 and the first combined liver-kidney transplants in 1999.

“We see this milestone as a testament to the advancement of clinical excellence practices we have been able to build in India with two very important aspects at the core- care and technology,’‘ Prathap C Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said.

About 30 per cent of the transplants were for international patients. Apollo has performed transplants in patients from over 50 countries, including the US, Canada, Philippines, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Pakistan, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, CIS, Myanmar, and others.

Apollo performs approximately 12% of all transplants in India, and its expertise extends to 1% of global transplant procedures, the release added.

