Apple Music now available on Google Nest Devices in India

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Google on Monday announced the availability of Apple Music on Nest devices in India.
"As of today, you can now ask Google Assistant on Google Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays to play your favourites on Apple Music in India, Australia, Canada, S. Korea and Mexico," the tech giant said.
With this, subscribers of Apple Music can search and play songs, albums and playlists on Nest devices by using their voice.
They can also use their Google Assistant to play music by genre, mood or activity.
To set up Apple Music on their device, users will first need to link their Apple Music account in the Google Home app. After it is set up, they can then queue up their favourite playlist or artist to play over their connected device.
Users will also have the ability to set Apple Music as their default music streaming service in the Google Home App.
"With Apple Music now available on Nest devices such as Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, iPhone and Apple Music users now have more choices when it comes to where they can utilise their Apple Music service," it said.
India, Australia, Canada, South Korea and Mexico are the latest regions to offer Apple Music on compatible devices. Last year, Google began rolling out support for Apple Music on Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...