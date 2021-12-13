Apple Music now available on Google Nest Devices in India

Google on Monday announced the availability of Apple Music on Nest devices in India.

"As of today, you can now ask Google Assistant on Google Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays to play your favourites on Apple Music in India, Australia, Canada, S. Korea and Mexico," the tech giant said.

With this, subscribers of Apple Music can search and play songs, albums and playlists on Nest devices by using their voice.

They can also use their Google Assistant to play music by genre, mood or activity.

To set up Apple Music on their device, users will first need to link their Apple Music account in the Google Home app. After it is set up, they can then queue up their favourite playlist or artist to play over their connected device.

Users will also have the ability to set Apple Music as their default music streaming service in the Google Home App.

"With Apple Music now available on Nest devices such as Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, iPhone and Apple Music users now have more choices when it comes to where they can utilise their Apple Music service," it said.

India, Australia, Canada, South Korea and Mexico are the latest regions to offer Apple Music on compatible devices. Last year, Google began rolling out support for Apple Music on Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan.