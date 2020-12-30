Apple removes an app that encouraged secret gatherings during Covid-19: Report

Apple has removed an iOS app that promoted private parties during Covid-19 from the App Store.

According to The Verge, Apple has removed an iOS app called Vybe Together which encouraged private gatherings during the pandemic with the tagline “Get your rebel on. Get your party on.”

The app’s creators told The Verge that the app had been removed by Apple. The app was meant to encourage people to have private gatherings.

“We are like Eventbrite, but way cooler,” a Vybe Together spokesperson said, as quoted by Business Insider. “Vybe’s can be anything from playing board games to bachata with your neighbours. A lot of people have been isolated and lonely and we wanted to enable them to meet. We are aware that large gatherings are not okay and we do not promote them. If we see events are popular we take them off!”

According to The Verge, the app had around a few thousand users. The company had started posting videos of these gatherings on TikTok, following which, it had received additional applicants.

Users were required to submit their Instagram handle and upload pictures of them partying in order to apply and get access to the platform, as per the report.

The service gained widespread attention after The New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz tweeted screenshots of the app criticising the same.

Apart from its iOS app, the company’s Instagram account has now been closed. TikTok has also taken down the official Vybe account, as per the Verge.

The service has further removed most of its online presence, the report added.