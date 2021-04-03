Apple’s gaming subscription service Apple Arcade announces its biggest expansion yet

Apple has launched a significant update for its gaming subscription service Apple Arcade.

It is introducing two new game categories for the service Timeless Classics and App Store Greats, with no ads or in-app purchases.

It is also adding over 30 games to the service. New exclusive Arcade Originals, include “NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition,” “Star Trek: Legends,” and “The Oregon Trail.”

Timeless Classics includes popular classics with titles like “Good Sudoku by Zach Gage,” “Chess - Play & Learn,” and “Backgammon,” while App Store Greats brings award-winning games from the App Store to Apple Arcade, including “Threes!,” “Mini Metro,” and “Fruit Ninja Classic.”

These two new categories join Arcade Originals to bring the service’s catalogue to over 180 games.

Matt Fischer, Apple’s vice president of the App Store said, “Today we’re launching our biggest expansion since the service debuted, now offering more than 180 great games that include new Arcade Originals, Timeless Classics, and App Store Greats,” Fischer said.

Apart from the newly launched games, other titles coming soon to the service include “Legends of Kingdom Rush,” “Frenzic Overtime,” and “Leo’s Fortune.”

Apple Arcade is available as part of Apple One’s Individual (₹195) and Family (₹365) monthly plans or at a monthly subscription of ₹99 with a one-month free trial.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalogue, the tech giant said.

Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free. This is applicable to new subscribers only.

Users can play Arcade Originals across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Timeless Classics and App Store Greats are available on iPhone and iPad.