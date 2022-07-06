APPSC releases 2018 Group 1 exam final results, to issue new notifications

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will notify recruitment for Group I and Group II cadre post soon, according to Gautam Sawang, Chairman. Releasing the final results of Group I 2018 recruitment notification, the APPSC Chairman said 163 candidates had made it to the final selection list. As per 2018 notification, there are 16 categories of posts including 30 deputy collectors in a total of 167 posts. However, as none were found suitable, four posts could not be filled and the commission had announced a final selection list of 163 candidates. Out of the total selected candidates, 96 are male and 67 female. The selected candidates will have to submit their acceptance letters to the commission on or before July 12. The State government had already given approval for APPSC to release Group 1 and Group II recruitment notifications and the final notification with the number of posts to be filled will be released by the commission next month.

