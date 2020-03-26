AP’s corona positive tally goes up to 10; CM Jagan Mohan Reddy calls for ‘right decisions with discipline’

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
Two more coronavirus (COVID19) positive cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the tally to 10.
In a first of its kind address to the people of the State on Thursday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy called for `right decisions with discipline’ to ward off the threat.
“While we are happy that only 10 positive cases have been reported in the State, we need to control this further spread of the virus,” he said.
Referring to the exodus of people from other States, mainly from Telanagana, he said: “I was disturbed by yesterday’s night’s happenings where we could not welcome our own people from across the borders. Please stay put wherever you are till April 14 and to avoid difficulty in contact tracing of the coronavirus. My request to those who are coming to AP from other states and moving across districts is to stay put,” Reddy said.
According to an official health bulletin, the new cases have been registered in Vijayawada and Guntur. The government is setting up new virology labs at Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and Guntur. So far, 26,059 persons who returned from abroad are under observation by the Health Department. Of these, 25,962 have been quarantined at home, 97 are in hospitals and results of 13 more suspected patients are awaited.
The State government has decided to do away with annual examinations for classes 6th to 9th. In a review meeting of the Education Department chaired by the Chief Minister in Amaravati on Thursday, it was decided the students would be promoted on the basis of attendance alone.
A decision on class 10th examinations, which have already been postponed, will be taken on March 31 after reviewing the situation.
The lockdown with special focus on high risk zones such as Visakhapatnam is being implemented strictly.
Shops and markets selling essential commodities including groceries and vegetables are kept open up to 1 pm.
All the borders have been shut. Those who are being allowed in are directly shifted to quarantine centres for 14 days.
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...