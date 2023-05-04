More than a year after it decided to exit from investments in crisis-hit Myanmar, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Thursday announced it has concluded the Myanmar Port sale for $30 million.

“Given the continuous delay in the approval process and challenges in meeting certain CPs [condition precedents], APSEZ has obtained an independent valuation on “as is where is” basis. Thereby the buyer and seller have renegotiated the sale consideration to USD 30 million,” an APSEZ statement said on Thursday.

In May 2022, APSEZ had announced signing a share purchase agreement (SPA) with an undisclosed entity for the sale of Myanmar Port. “The SPA had certain condition precedents (CPs), including completion of the project and relevant approvals for smooth conduct of business by the buyer,” APSEZ said in its statement.

Karan Adani, CEO and Whole-time Director, APSEZ, said about the development, “This exit is in line with the guidance provided by the APSEZ board based on the recommendations made by the risk committee in October 2021.”

“The buyer will pay the said amount to the seller within three business days on completing all the necessary compliance by the seller. On receipt of the total transaction value, APSEZ shall transfer the equity to the buyer and its exit will stand concluded,” the statement added.

In October 2021, APSEZ had said that its investments in the Myanmar project, which included building a container terminal through its subsidiaries, amounted to $151 million upto till September 30, 2021. The group had decided to exit from its investments in Myanmar following a military coup in the country and the economic sanctions imposed by the US.

During the February earnings call for the third quarter financial results, Adani had stated that the group was “working aggressively to find a buyer and get all the approvals. We want to do it in a correct way so that it goes to the right buyer and it is not used for any other purpose.” The stalled investment in the troubled region was hurting the company’s environmental, social and governance ratings.

APSEZ shares traded marginally positive with gains of 0.6% on BSE at Rs 674.15 on Thursday.