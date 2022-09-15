APSEZ to invest close to ₹298 crore for mechanisation of berth No: 2 of Haldia Dock Complex

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) would be investing close to ₹298 crore for mechanisation of berth No: 2 of Haldia Dock Complex of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata to handle 3.744 MT of dry bulk cargo per annum.

This is the maiden step of APSEZ to enter the region through competitive bidding at Haldia Dock Complex. The mechanisation of the berth would be done on design, build, finance, operate, transfer (DBFOT) basis at Haldia Dock Complex, said a press statement issued by SMP, Kolkata.

Mechanisation and upgradation

It is to be noted that in view of much needed mechanisation and upgradation under PM Gati Shakti programme at SMP, Kolkata, the Letter of Award (LOA) for mechanisation and upgradation of berth No. 2 at Haldia Dock Complex was handed over to APSEZ by SMP, Kolkata in February this year. The concession agreement between Haldia Dock Complex and APSEZ was signed on Thursday in presence of Vinit Kumar, Chairman, SMP, Kolkata Subrat Tripathy, CEO, Ports, APSEZ.

“The project is for handling dry bulk cargo by the way of unloading from vessel by mobile harbor crane/unloader, conveying through conveyor system, storage at yard by stacker cum reclaimer and loading into wagons through mechanised silo loading system. APSEZ has emerged as the highest bidder by quoting a royalty of ₹75.07/MT. The concession period would be of 30 years and the operation at the berth is expected to commence from September 2025,” the release said.

Fast evacuation

The project would help increase the cargo handling capacity and also ensure fast evacuation of cargo at Haldia Port. The cargo would be handled in environment friendly manner and is also expected to lower the cost of handling by port users at Haldia.

This is expected to lead to direct and indirect employment opportunities with revenue generation to the tune of around ₹23 crore per annum for Haldia Dock Complex.