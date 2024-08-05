The Pune Civil Court has ordered an arbitration in the ongoing tussle between Baba Kalyani family and his sister’s children — the Hiremath siblings on Monday. Subsequently, the District Legal Service Authority, Pune, has called the Hiremath family for a meeting on Thursday.

In a letter sent to the Hiremaths, the District Legal Service Authority said as per the orders of Justice SS Shinde, the case has been forwarded for mediation to the office and requested them to be present for mediation in this case.

The Hiremath siblings expressed their willingness for a mediation with their uncle (Baba Kalyani) as they were deeply anguished by mud-slinging.

As soon as Advocate Shailendra Aglawe, appearing for the siblings, tabled the option of mediation, Kalyani’s counsel Amit Agashe refuted possibility of a mediation.

Having filed a frivolous suit, a Kalyani Group spokesperson said the proposal to mediate in the pending dispute itself demonstrates that both have no cause of action in filing the partition suit.

The feud

The feud between the Hiremaths and the Kalyanis began after Baba Kalyani refused to transfer the Hikal shares to Sugandha Hiremath—something that was allegedly promised to the Hiremath couple, according to a 1994 note by Kalyani’s father.

In response to a petition filed by the Hiremath siblings, Baba Kalyani filed a reply denying the existence of any family HUF. He also said the siblings had no right in any family wealth.