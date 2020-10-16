ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India launches new high-grade steels

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has launched two new hot-rolled coil brands, Stallion and Maximus. Stallion will be manufactured at Hazira in a variety of strengths, ranging from mild to high tensile. It will be available in a range of bespoke sizes and various finishes such as black or pickled and oiled. The product will be distributed through its retail network Hypermart.

Maximus’s premium quality rolled plates will serve a broad range of engineering and fabrication needs of heavy industries. It can produce plates of 5 m, the widest available in India. Maximus will bring in terms of attributes uniformity strength across the plates, best in class flatness and surface quality.

Ranjan Dhar, Chief Marketing Officer, AM/NS India, said the new launches reflects the company’s commitment to enhance its product portfolio by combining world-class technology and R&D.