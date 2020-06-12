Are educated youth getting jobs?

A surfeit of trucks and a huge deficit of ‘good’ drivers
It was in early May when four drivers at the Bhiwandi hub of JFK Transporters, tired of sitting around and ...
Viraj Chavan, a youth from Kolhapur city, will become a software engineer this year and is hoping to get a job when he steps out of college. However, he is not sure about his future considering the impact of Covid-19 on the job market. “I had planned to go abroad for further studies. But now I have shelved the plan because of the Covid-19 spread. My parents want me to get a job and get settled,” he says, adding that the majority of his friends will also not opt for further education but will look for a job instead.
However, education and placement data show that Viraj and many of his friends may struggle to get work opportunities. And it’s not just because of the impact of Covid-19. The job market has been shrinking for years and Covid-19 has only worsened the situation, the data shows.
In four years, between 2013-14 and 2016-17, 63.8 lakh students passed out with degrees from about 65,000 institutes approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Of these, 27 lakh (42 per cent) got placements, reveals an analysis of the AICTE data.
Of the seven broad streams under AICTE, including Hotel Management & Catering, Management, MCA, Applied Arts, Pharmacy, Engineering & Technology, and Architecture & Town Planning, only the first two streams show more than 50 per cent placement compared to the number of students passing out.
While educated youth struggle to find a job in the market, five million men lost their jobs in three years (2016-2018) according to the State of Working India — 2019 report, published by Azim Premji University’s Centre for Sustainable Employment.
“The beginning of the decline in jobs coincided with demonetisation in November 2016, although no direct causal relationship can be established based only on these trends,” the report adds. It mentions that India’s unemployed are mostly higher educated and the young. “Among urban women, graduates are 10 per cent of the working-age population but 34 per cent of the unemployed. The age group 20-24 years is hugely over-represented among the unemployed. Among urban men, for example, this age group accounts for 13.5 per cent of the working-age population but 60 per cent of the unemployed,” the report states. In addition to rising open unemployment among the higher educated, the less educated (informal) workers have also seen job losses and reduced work opportunities since 2016, the report added.
The Ministry of Human Resource Development told Lok Sabha in March this year that Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 2016-20, a scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), which focusses on employment, approximately 16.61 lakh candidates have been placed across the country between 2016-2020. AICTE has taken many steps to bring down unemployment among the youth of the country, the Ministry informed the Lok Sabha.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It was in early May when four drivers at the Bhiwandi hub of JFK Transporters, tired of sitting around and ...
Can the e-bicycle or the e-scooter be the answer to tackle congestion? Car makers think they have the answer
‘Faujis’ are front and centre of a Noida start-up’s outsourced fleet management vision
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
A study by Princeton University researchers discovered 15 different types of devious tricks used by e-commerce ...
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
₹968 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 9559409851000 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the ...
This is not the first time powerhouses of musical talent have stood up to be counted
Digital hearings have their pros and cons. And moments of hilarity
Taking a small enterprise online in a bid to get through the lockdown is dubbed an act of greed on social ...
George Clooney’s Trial by Media turns the lens on the role of the American media in six high-profile trials
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...