Are men more vulnerable to Covid-19?

Investing in protecting kids from violence
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
Are men more at risk due to covid? Yes, according to a global data. Out of the 56 countries, including India, for which data is available, in 48 countries more number of men have been victims of the virus.
In eight countries - Scotland, Portugal, Ireland, Canada, Estonia, Slovenia, Finland and Hungary - more women have died due to the virus, says data collated by Global Health 50/50, an initiative that advocates for gender equality in health.
Costa Rica holds the highest number with 90 per cent of covid deaths being men. In Haiti, it was 80 per cent; in the US, which is worst affected by the virus, it was 54 per cent. In both China - the virus’ origin - and India, it was 64 per cent, data shows.
Preliminary reports of people with severe covid disease have found associations with existing comorbidities, including hypertension, cardiovascular disease and some chronic lung diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. These conditions tend to be more burdensome among men globally. This disease burden may in part be driven by higher levels of risky behaviours, that are consistently found to be more common among men than women worldwide, the agency said.
In a similar findings, a report on ‘Sex-specific clinical characteristics and prognosis of coronavirus disease-19 infection in Wuhan, China: A retrospective study of 168 severe patients’ by Meng Y; Wu P; Lu W; Liu K; Ma K and Huang L published by PLOS, a nonprofit, Open Access publisher, said that male patients appeared to be more susceptible to age and co-morbidities. Sex is an important biological variable that should be considered in the prevention and treatment of Covid-19.
For the study, the authors included 168 consecutive severe patients with pathogen-confirmed covid who were hospitalised between January 16 and February 4, 2020, at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, China, where the virus is said to have originated.
Of the 86 male patients, 12.8 per cent (11/86) died and 75.6 per cent (65/86) were discharged. Out of the 82 female patients, 7.3 per cent (6/82) died and 86.6 per cent (71/82) were discharged, the report said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
If there ever was a time to recognise doctors, it should be this Doctors’ Day, on July 1. Doctors have, along ...
1. One of the reasons we moved headquarters to Goa from Delhi was to have a better work-life balance and a ...
The Covid-19 crisis has yet again established the fact that respiratory viral infections claims the lives of ...
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the real-estate sector — both commercial and residential segments — has ...
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...