Are there a lot of spiders around you? Then expect dry weather

“If spiders are many and spinning their webs, the spell will soon be very dry,” goes the saying. And not without reason. Spider webs are incredibly sensitive to moisture in the air. When humidity is high, their webs can absorb that water, making them heavy to the point of sometimes even breaking. Spiders are aware of this, so when they sense high humidity, they are apt to stay in their hiding places.

As the 2019-20 winter gives way to spring, heating trends in South India have led some weather watchers to wonder it this recess ahead of the summer may end too quickly. Spring foreshadows summer, its harsh temperatures, and the occasional thundershower. The days become longer and the weather increasingly warmer.

The coming of spring also means rebirth. Rebirth of nature; many animals awaken from their winter hibernation and begin breeding. Also a lot of birds return home. It’s a good time to be walking outdoors, with a ‘spring' in your step!

What’s it going to be today?

Well, today, there may be isolated rain over parts of East India and adjoining Central India as well as in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, going by the outlook issued by The Weather Company, an IBM Business.

In the East, West Bengal, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh may experience similar weather. This, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD), could be attributed to a trough (an elongated area of low pressure) pulling in easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal towards South Interior Karnataka across Madhya Maharashtra and North Interior Karnataka.

Brrrr… it’s cold in Punjab, Haryana

The Weather Company said cold wave conditions are likely over Punjab and Haryana due to absence of strong western disturbances and associated clouds. Scattered snow/rain and thunderstorms are likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha, while it will be isolated snow/rain over Sikkim.

Dry weather may prevail over the North, North-East, West and Goa, Telangana and Karnataka in the South.

The air could be better

Air quality is either poor or very poor in many places, especially in major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. In New Delhi, it was unhealthy to hazardous with the PM2.5 index at 200 or more (0-50 range considered good) throughout on Wednesday morning.

A moist gift from the Bay

The IMD said bands of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal continue to interact with cold and dry westerly winds, sustaining isolated to scattered rainfall/thundershowers over Central and East India until tomorrow (Thursday). A fresh, feeble fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the hills of North-West India from tomorrow. This is even as interaction of opposing winds would continue, resulting in scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thundershowers over East India and isolated to scattered rainfall or thundershowers over Central India from tomorrow to Saturday with peak maximum intensity on Friday.

Isolated hailstorm or thunderstorms are also likely over Chhattisgarh on Thursday and Friday, and over Jharkhand and Odisha on Friday.

India’s hottest and coolest

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kochi and the minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius at Karnal (Haryana) over the plains of the country. According to The Weather Company, maximum temperatures will stay lower by 1-4 degrees Celsius than average over North India, North-Central India and North-East India during the next five days.

It will be much colder over East India and the hills of North-West India from Friday to Sunday. Maximum temperatures over South India may remain near normal or slightly higher. Night temperatures will be near normal or slightly lower over North India, North-Central India and North-East India.

A new if feeble western disturbance

An IMD outlook for next five days up to February 10 indicated a fall in night temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the North-West, West and adjoining Central India and an increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius over East India during the next 2-3 days.

Between February 10-12, a fresh feeble western disturbance may affect the hills of North-West India. It may trigger isolated rain/snow over Jammu & Kashmir the same night and isolated to scattered rain/thundershowers along the East Coast and over North-East India.

So, how’s the weather in your neck of the woods? Send me pictures, videos and your feedback on Twitter. I’m @vinsonkurian. Have a great day.