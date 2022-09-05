Army chief Manoj Pande hands over military equipment to Nepal

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande handed over mine protected vehicle among other non-lethal military equipment to Nepal during his maiden visit to the neighbouring country to strengthen bilateral relations.

The vehicle was handed over to Nepal Army’s General Prabhu Ram Sharma at a function in Kathmandu on Monday. The two sides are also expected to sort out the issue of Nepal postponing recruitment of Gorkhas in the Indian Army. However, Army sources are hopeful of getting the issue resolved which they stated cropped up due to lack of clarity on some procedural issues. Prior to his visit, the two governments have also had deliberations on the issue to clear misgivings, added sources.

Tripartite agreement

Towards the end of last month, Kathmandu reportedly told India’s Nepal ambassador Naveen Srivastava, that recruitment of Gorkhas under Agnipath scheme was not in sync with the tripartite agreement signed among Nepal, India and Britain on November 9, 1947. Gorkhas also serve the British forces.

General Manoj Pande was also conferred the title of Honorary General of the Nepali Army by Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari at a special ceremony held at the President's official Shital Niwas in Kathmandu. General Pande was presented a sword and scroll as part of a decades-old tradition of decorating each other's army chiefs with the honorary titles. Last November, Nepali Army chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma was bestowed similar honour during his Delhi trip.

Pande’s trip which began on Sunday will end on Thursday.