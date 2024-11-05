Days after US sanctioned 19 Indian firms, including Lokesh Machines Ltd, for allegedly aiding Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, the Indian Army has inducted 550 ‘Asmi’ Machine Pistols manufactured by the same Hyderabad-based defence company.

The 9x19mm Asmi Machine Pistols was developed by Colonel Prasad Bansod of the Indian Army in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and is being manufactured indigenously by Lokesh Machines.

The induction of 550 Asmi Machine Pistols into the Northern Command, which secures borders with China and Pakistan, was described by the Indian Army as “a significant boost to the nation’s Atmanirbharta initiative.”

This is the first lot of the gun acquired by the Indian Army and more is also expected to arm the Special Forces guarding the northern borders from Srinagar to Leh and Ladakh.

“The ‘Asmi’ machine pistol is a robust, compact and reliable weapon designed for close quarter battles and specialised operations. Its unique semi-bullpup design allows for single-handed operation both as a pistol and submachine gun,” the Indian Army tweeted to announce the induction into the Northern Command.

Lokesh Machines Ltd won the contract early this year to supply 550 9×19mm Asmi Machine Pistols to the Army’s Special Forces which weighs under 2.4 kg and is also lighter and much cheaper than its global competitors.

It sports an 8-inch barrel and a 33-round magazine to fire 9mm ammunition.

“This 100per cent Made-in-India weapon’s induction demonstrates the unwavering commitment of #IndianArmy towards #AtmanirbharBharat to propel the Nation towards self sufficiency in defence manufacturing,” the Army stated.

The indigenous development and acquisition of Asmi -- a short form of Sanskrit word, ‘Asmita’ which means pride -- by the armed force is second to the INSAS rifle which also emerged from the DRDO’s Pune-based lab, Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), in the 1980s. INSAS was inducted into services in 1990.

After the US sanctioned Lokesh Machines Ltd and 18 other Indian companies for allegedly supporting the Russian ‘war machine’, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on November 2 stated that the firms did not “violate” laws of the country with their trade.

The Ministry, however, stated that India was in touch with American authorities to clarify export controls issues emerging out transactions done by the firms.