Joining the government’s push towards green initiatives, the Indian Army is in the process of procuring 113 electric buses for troop transportation.

“These 40-seater buses with an endurance of 250 kilometers are primarily for deployment in plains and semi-hilly areas and are currently at the trial stage for procurement,” said aware Army sources.

Army officials elaborated that this procurement is in line with the government’s directive on zero carbon emissions and marks a pivotal moment in the armed forces’ journey towards eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Since the last two years, the Ministry of Defence has been encouraging use of EVs by the three services -- Army, Air Force and Navy. In view of that, the Indian Army is planning to introduce phased induction of a limited number of EVs -- like light vehicles, buses and motor cycles -- in ‘peace stations’ across the country.

The Army officials observed that the latest initiative aligns with the global shift towards sustainable practices and exemplifies India’s leadership in leveraging indigenous capabilities to achieve environmental goals.

It will foster innovation within the defence sector and set a precedence for other government agencies and industries to follow suit.

From the battlefield to the forefront of eco-conscious strides, Indian Armed Forces change towards a greener future where national security and environmental stewardship go hand in hand, sources added.

businessline had also reported earlier that the Army has decided to have carbon-neutral stations and has engaged the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to carry out yearly audits of cantonments to contribute to India’s net zero emissions by 2070.

