Army Training Command, IIT Madras partner to set up 5G Testbed

Army Training Command (ARTRAC) and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) are joining hands to establish a 5G Testbed at Military College of Telecommunication at Mhow, Indore. The collaboration will facilitate the Indian Army to utilise the 5G technology for its operational use, especially along its borders.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) towards this collaboration was signed on Monday by Lt Gen MU Nair, AVSM, SM, Commandant, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, on behalf of the Army Training Command Shimla, and V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, in the presence of Army Officials and faculty of the Institute.

In a statement, Bhaskar Ramamurthi, ZOHO Chair Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, who is heading the 5G Testbed project, said, “Latest communication technologies like 5G have a great relevance to the armed forces and it is important for their officers to acquaint themselves with such developments.”

“This project to set up a 5G Testbed at MCTE will enable the students and trainees at the College to become thoroughly familiar with the advanced technologies embedded in the 5G system. It is an example of how the 5G Testbed developed with support from DoT to enable Indian companies and start-ups to test their products, can also be successfully leveraged for other productive purposes,” he added.

The release said, the collaboration will give an impetus to the induction of systems, devices and equipment using niche technology and AI-based algorithms for enhancing the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

“This partnership between Indian Army and IIT Madras will encourage students, faculties and scientists to undertake research in the area of 5G communications and development of military applications,” it added.

Under the ambit of the MoU, IIT Madras will provide consultancy, duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development on 5G-enabled future communications, the institute said.