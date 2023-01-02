To capitalise on Tokyo’s recent decision to hike military investment owing to threat from China, India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) will showcase indigenously-manufactured equipment at a fortnight-long bilateral military exercise planned in Japan from February 13.

The Army has reached out to the manufacturers. “A bilateral military exercise is planned at Japan from February 13 to March 2. To promote Indian defence industry, it is proposed that indigenous equipment be carried by the participating Army contingent and showcased at Japan,” said a communication from the Army.

Members interested in participating will have to hand over the equipment to the Army at Alwar by February 5 and subsequently collect it on return, read the communication. Before that, domestic defence companies have to give a written expression of interest, mailed to the MoD as well as to Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), the not-for-profit apex body of the Indian defence industry, before January 10.

Some of the equipments sought by the Army are: Drones, man-portable counter drone system, counter improvised-explosive-devise equipment, robot for room intervention operations, latest small arms like rifles, body armour, communication equipment and medical equipment including for casualty-evacuation and management, said the letter.

On August 30, businessline had reported that India and Japan have projects in areas of drones, anti-drone systems, robotics, underwater communication, Li-ion battery technology and intelligence systems to further boost defence co-operation. Some of the industry level dialogue that may mature are - defence PSU Bharat Electronics Litd (BEL) and M/s Toshiba Corporation of Japan are in discussion for Li-Ion battery technology.

In the new national security strategy, Japan has on record listed India as the key partner besides Australia and United States of America as it gears for the biggest-ever defence build up to face aggressive China in the Indo Pacific Region. Japan has also decided to increase it defence budget by two per cent of the GDP.

