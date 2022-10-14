An Army assault dog, Zoom, succumbed to bullet injuries received during a Sunday encounter, security forces had with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Zoom is the second Belgium Malinos of Army to have been killed in counter insurgency operations since July.

The canine soldier underwent an operation at the 54 Advance Field Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar after taking two assualt rilfe shots on his body from terrorist but he passed away around 12 noon, said Army officials. He was part of many CI operations in South Kashmir which is the hotbed of terrorism in Union Territory.

"Zoom laid down his life in the line of duty. He suffered gunshot wounds during Op Tangpawa on 09 October, 22 where he fought gallantly with terrorists, saving lives of soldiers. His selfless commitment and service to the Nation will be remembered forever," the Army stated.

A day after the security forces launched operation in the Tangpawa area of Anantnag, Zoom, who specialises in hunting down targets, was instructed to get inside a house where the LeT terrorists were believed to be holed up, said Army officials. The dog identified and attacked the terrorists but in the process received two gunshots, they said.

"Inspite of severe injuries, the brave soldier continued his task which resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists," Army officials had earlier stated. He was later rushed to the vet hospital for medical treatment and his fractured rear leg was plastered. Splinter injuries on his face were also treated. He was critical though through the treatment at Advance Field Veterinary Hospital.

Axel, who was killed in July during an anti-terror operation in Baramulla district, was awarded the gallantry award Mention-in-Despatches on 15 August for giving up his life in the line of duty.

