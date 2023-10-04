Arun Alagappan, Executive Vice Chairman of Coromandel International Ltd, has been elected the President of the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), the Chamber said in a press release today.

At an extraordinary general meeting held on Wednesday, SICCI also elected V N Shiva Sankar, founder of VNS Legal, as Senior Vice President. AMPA Palaniappan, President of the AMPA group, was also elected as Vice President.

“This position gives me an opportunity to work within the SICCI framework in meeting its objectives of industry growth at one level and the nation’s growth at another,” Alagappan said. He said that he looked forward to “engaging with industry leaders to foster an ecosystem of innovation and growth and toward building consensus between the industry and policymakers.”

SICCI is working on a “strategic roadmap” for accelerated growth in emerging sectors, which will be submitted to the government. “Our objective is to ensure that there is a successful government-industry partnership for facilitating investments and growth in these sectors,” Alagappan said.

Established in 1922, SICCI is a founder-member of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), a leading industry body.

