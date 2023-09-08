V Arun Roy, Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department of the Tamil Nadu government, has been appointed as the new Industries Secretary, said a Government Order. He will replace S Krishnan, who will move to the Centre as Information Technology Secretary.

An IAS of the 2003 Tamil Nadu cadre, Roy had in the past held several posts, including Deputy Secretary to Government Finance Department and Managing Director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

He will take over at a critical time as the Tamil Nadu government plans to host the Global Investors Meet in Chennai on January 7 and 8, 2024.

