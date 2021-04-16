As Covid doses run out of stock, TN Govt urges Centre to supply 20 lakh vaccines

Beware the quantum computers
With just 9-lakh Covid-19 vaccines in stock, the Tamil Nadu government has urged the Centre to immediately release 20 lakh vaccines for the State even as the pace of vaccination rose sharply in the last few days. If the current pace of vaccination is maintained, the state will run out of vaccines in 5 days.
A letter from TS Selvavinayagam, Director, Public Health and Preventive Medicine to MK Aggarwal, Additional Commissioner (UIP), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare written on April 13 said, “I request you to supply 15 lakh doses of Covishield and 5 lakh of Covaxin vaccines immediately to the State for smooth implementation of Covid-19 vaccination campaign for another ten days,” the letter said.
In Tamil Nadu, 3,864 government vaccination centres and 932 private vaccination centres (both empanelled and non-empanelled hospitals) are actively functioning for Covid-19 vaccination in the State. The daily coverage of the State has been around 1.5 lakh in the last few days.
So far, the State has received 54,85,720 doses of vaccines (47,03,590 doses of Covishield and 7,82,130 doses of Covaxin). As per the State Health Ministry data, till Thursday, 43.90 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated.
Meanwhile, for the first time, the daily Covid-19 vaccination in Tamil Nadu crossed the two-lakh mark to 2,17,666 on Thursday (73,633 on Wednesday). The previous highest was 1.52 lakh achieved on March 22.
Tamil Nadu reported an addition of 7,987 coronavirus cases on Thursday (7,819 on Wednesday). However, after a record high of 4,176 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 58,097.
