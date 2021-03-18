As Covid infections rise, TN steps up vaccination, enforces mask use

As the number of daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu has been increasing in the last two weeks, there is now a three-pronged strategy to arrest its spread — increase sample testing; enhance vaccination drive and fine those who don’t wear masks.

The daily number of infections dropped to less than 500 in early February but since then it has gradually been increasing to around 1,000 mainly due to family clusters following weddings and funerals.

The number of samples tested too declined to 50,000 from a peak of over 85,000 in September 2020. However, in the last ten days testing is over 65,000, and it had crossed 71,000 on Wednesday. Out of the 7.21 crore population in Tamil Nadu (as per 2011 data), 1.84 crore people have been tested so far of which 8.62 lakh have tested positive.

“Rising cases in Tamil Nadu is a matter of concern. If eligible, get yourself or family members vaccinated at the earliest; wear masks and avoid gatherings. Let us make sure we can prevent a major surge which will disrupt the economy and lead to loss of lives,” tweeted Prabhdeep Kaur, ICMR Scientist, responding to a media report.

Chief Secretary Rajiv Ranjan has instructed officials to strictly implement the Covid-19 precautionary measures and various SOP issued by the State government. The virus spread in Tamil Nadu increased by 1.2 per cent in some parts, and over 2 per cent in Chennai and Coimbatore districts.

Vaccination

Starting with less than 10,000 doses, the number of vaccination shots was over 1 lakh in the last three days.

To increase the vaccination, mini clinics and PHCs, and temporary hospitals will be formed. The shots are provided in 3,400 places, including 761 private hospitals. The State government plans to increase the number of private hospitals and also rope-in organisations such as Rotary Club that have experience in vaccination, says a release.

Wastage

Interestingly, Tamil Nadu has one of the lowest vaccine wastages at 3.7 per cent — well below the national average of 6.5 per cent. Telengana tops the table with 17.6 per cent followed by Andhra Pradesh with 11.6 per cent. Tripura, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are standing below Tamil Nadu.

Penalty

Corporation workers are on their toes to identify those who do not wear masks and penalise them as the government wants strict adherence to wearing mask in public places.

With elections round the corner, officials are worried that the number of cases could increase due to political events. “I urge all political parties to request their party men to wear masks and follow social distancing to prevent the virus spread while attending a gathering,” appealed Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan. “Mask is the biggest protection from the virus. Abandoning it will be risky, he added.

Government is taking all the measures, but it is critical that people also cooperate to stop the spread of the infection, said an official.