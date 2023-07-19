India on Wednesday announced relaxation in international travel rules with the Union Health Ministry deciding to drop RT-PCR based coronavirus testing requirements for international travellers.

A random 2 per cent of international travellers – people coming into India - were previously been tested for Covid. The requirement shall cease from midnight of July 20, the revised guidelines announced by the Ministry stated.

“Vide these new guidelines, which shall come into effect from 0000 Hrs (IST) of July 20, 2023, the earlier requirements for RT-PCR based testing of a random 2 per cent subset of international travellers to India, now stand dropped,” a statement from the Ministry said.

Other precautionary measures include that passengers are to be fully vaccinated as per the approved schedule of vaccination in their country.

Airlines are required to make in-flight announcements regarding the Covid-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed such as usage of masks and physical distancing, it added.