The Supreme Court on Monday said there is currently nothing to show that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupathi laddus during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regime in Andhra Pradesh.

The court said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu should have “kept the Gods away from politics” before rushing in to make public statements based on unsure facts that lard was used to prepare the laddus in the previous regime, impacting the religious sentiments of crores of people across the world.

A Bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said Naidu behaved inappropriately for a high constitutional functionary.

The court pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of contamination in the prasadam only on September 26. The First Information Report was lodged on September 25. Yet Naidu had rushed to the media on September 18 without any proof to back his claims.

“We are prima facie of the view that when investigation is under process, it was not appropriate on the part of a high constitutional functionary to go public and make a statement which can affect the sentiments of crores of people,” the court observed in its order.

Justice Viswanathan noted that test reports available in the public domain did not prima facie indicate the use of animal fat in the preparation of the laddus. “As we stand today, there is nothing to show that the ghee used was contaminated,” the judge observed.

Justice Gavai asked whether the samples sent for the tests were taken from the same ghee used for the prasadam.

“You should have at least kept the gods away from politics,” Justice Gavai told the State, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

Next hearing

The Bench orally asked the SIT to “hold its hands” till October 3, the next day of hearing.

Meanwhile, it requested Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist the court in examining whether the SIT should continue or the probe ought to be transferred to an independent central agency.

The court referred to media reports quoting the Chief Executive Officer of the Thirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the famed temple, categorically denying any abuse of the ghee used in the prasadam.

“He said in fact that contaminated ghee was never used… 100 per cent,” Justice Gavai said.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for TTD, said the laddus were not “tasting right” and complaints were getting more frequent.

“Was the laddus which tasted wrong sent for tasting then?” Justice Gavai asked Mr. Luthra, who promised to enquire on the point.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for the State, said the petitions, including one by former Rajya Sabha Member, was not filed with bona fide intentions. They were only meant to attack the current State government.

The petitions have sought an independent enquiry into the allegations and the setting up of a regulatory mechanism for religious affairs and manufacture of the prasadam.

