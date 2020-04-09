As of now, TN has staved off community transmission

There is a possibility of Covid-19 moving to Stage 3 in Tamil Nadu as the numbers of those infected keeps increasing by the day. The overall number of cases crossed 800 today. However, presently it is in Stage 2 and all efforts are being taken to ensure that it does not progress to the next stage, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

On extension of the lockdown, Palaniswami said it would be decided only in consultation with the 19 member committee and 12 other committees constituted to deal with Covid-19.

Palaniswami said that with the arrival of nearly 50,000 Rapid Test Kits tonight, the tests would be expanded. Family members of those infected with coronavirus, their contacts and those in the vicinity would be tested, he said. The State government has placed orders for nearly 4 lakh Rapid Test Kits that will enable tests to be conducted at home and results known within 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases spiked today with 96 patients testing positive to take the total number of cases in the State to 834. This is twice the numbers reported yesterday.

Of the 96 positive cases today, 84 are from a single source, and those who took part in the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi last month, said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh in her daily briefing to newpsersons on the pandemic. Out of the 1,480 people who attended the Delhi event from Tamil Nadu, 763 are Covid-19 positive cases, she said.

So far, 27 positive patients have recovered. No Covid-19 patient died today, she said.