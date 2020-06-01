As paucity of workers hits industry, Kolhapur launches employment programme

Kolhapur, one of the leading districts in agro based industries and foundries, has launched a programme ‘My Kolhapur – My Employment’ to fight the paucity of labourers.

“I have held detailed discussions with industrialist associations and concerned officials in the district to launch the programme,” Satej (Bunty) Patil, Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home and IT, told BusinessLine. “In the first phase we will connect the unemployed youth with the industries. Also (in the second phase), we are launching a training programme to generate skilled workers within the district.”

Thousands of migrant workers in Kolhapur have left for their home States even as the Maharashtra government is taking steps to resume operations in the industrial sector.

Patil added that the government will keep aside funds to train the youth in the district. “There are various training institutes in the district that can provide vocational training and skills to the youth as per the requirements of the industry,” he said.

Kolhapur is famous for handcrafted leather footwear called ‘Kolhapuri chappals’ and its unique local jewellery. The district is a hub for manufacturing engineering products, sugar mills, dairy business, foundries and textiles. It houses about 300 foundries across four industrial areas.

“We cannot wait for labourers from other States to return. Industries have to resume operations and the State government is keen to provide training to local youth, so that we don’t have to depend on labourers from other States,” said Patil.

He said that this model could be implemented in other districts, too, and the State government will put in efforts to make the State self-reliant when it comes to labour. Patil added that the government is working with CREDAI to train the local youth in the construction industry.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, said that about 16 lakh migrant workers have left the State by rail and buses. Earlier, he had appealed to the local youth to come forward and fill up the vacuum left by migrants.