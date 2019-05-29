As Rahul continues to sulk, crises in Rajasthan, Karnataka worry Congress

Despite the best efforts of senior leaders and alliance partners, Congress President Rahul Gandhi refused to withdraw his resignation even on Wednesday.

The leadership is now grappling with political issues that have erupted in Karnataka and Rajasthan, where it is fighting to save the governments.

Meanwhile, Congress President and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will represent the party at the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and KC Venugopal have rushed to Karnataka to assess the situation while in Rajasthan a power struggle has emerged between the camps led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC president Sachin Pilot. Both the leaders had held discussions with AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi’s grievance is that he was burdened with organisational issues of even district congress committees and senior leaders did not help in the fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS. He was particularly unhappy with the “lack of support” from senior leaders on ‘Rafale scam’.

Meanwhile, some Congress workers from Delhi were arrested for starting a hunger strike in front of Gandhi’s Tughlaq Lane residence demanding he continues as Congress President.

Delhi Congress leader Vijay Jatan led the protest. They were later let off by the police.

Finding way out

The Congress Working Committee may meet again soon to find a way out of the crisis. Options include the election of a new president or appointing one or more working presidents to look after the organisation.

Since Rahul Gandhi is not keen on continuing, the proposal for working presidents may not pan out. The Congress leaders have sought time from their leader to take a decision.