As Russia attacks Ukraine, India braces for high oil and gas prices in 2022

Analysts anticipate upward rally in prices to sustain for the next six to eight months if the conflict is not resolved swiftly

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated into a full-blown crisis on Thursday, the Indian oil and gas market braced for an upward rally in crude oil prices, which are already at their highest since September 2014, to surge past $100 per barrel, a phenomenon analysts anticipate will sustain for the next six to eight months if the conflict is not resolved swiftly. A senior official said the government is closely reviewing the global crude oil situation. “We are reviewing the strategic oil reserves. Besides, we are monitoring supply lines, but not much disruption is expected. On supplies, our teams are exploring various options for crude supply, but it is a work in motion. A clear picture will emerge by next week,” he added.

Indirect impact

Another official said that India will be indirectly impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia accounts for 11-12 per cent of the global crude oil supply, but India depends on less than 1 per cent for its crude oil import requirements on Russian oil. Supply disruptions in Russia will impact global crude oil supply thereby further exacerbating prices, which are already on a boil due to better than expected economic recovery last year and production bottlenecks. Analysts said Ukraine crisis will keep crude oil on the boil in the coming 6 months, unless a breakthrough in the US-Iran talks brings Iranian oil into the market. Domestic fuel prices, which are directly linked to international oil prices, have not been revised since November 3 last year. Already gas prices are at record highs due to the double impact of unexpected economic recovery and inadequate supply.

High import bill

Analysts fear that the conflict will offer another upward rally to the already high global natural gas prices, which will not only impact India’s LNG imports , but will also have a cascading impact on inflation. Deloitte India Partner & Leader (Energy, Resources & Industrials) Debasish Mishra told BusinessLine, “India’s gas consumption is very sensitive to price and despite several policy measures, share of gas in primary energy has struggled to go beyond 6 per cent. Much of our LNG contracts are oil linked and will become expensive for end consumers. Obviously, there will be hardly any taker for gas at the prevailing spot prices”. Higher crude oil prices will mean a higher import bill for India. The country is already paying a higher import bill due to the upward rally in oil and gas prices. For instance, the country in April-January of FY22 imported 175.9 million tonnes (MT) of crude oil at a whopping $94.3 billion, while during the same period in FY21, India’s import bill stood at $47.2 billion for 163 MT of crude oil. Similarly, liquified natural gas (LNG) imported during April-January FY22 stood at 26,785 MSCM with a bill of $9.9 billion, whereas during the same period in FY21, India imported 27,679 MSCM of LNG at just $6.2 billion.

High LNG prices

India meets half its gas needs through imports by way of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Though India hardly imports LNG from Russia, the crisis has pushed up the fuel prices. This will raise the cost for industry. Rising fuel costs will jack up inflation and may prompt hardening of monetary policy by the RBI, raising the cost of living. It can impact prices of LPG, CNG, electricity as well as have a bearing on the ferlitiser industry. Some analysts expect domestic prices to rise sharply from April 2022, when government will revise domestic price of natural gas from the current $2.9 per million British thermal units (mBtu) and the ceiling from deep-sea fields at $6.13 per mBtu. The domestic price was raised from an all-time low of $1.8 per mBtu in April 2021-September 2021. The price is linked to prices of four global LNG benchmarks in the previous 12 months and is implemented with a quarter’s lag. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), tighter market fundamentals propelled Asian spot prices to all-time highs in October-December 2021, soaring to an average of over $35 per mBtu. Global gas prices climbed up during 2021 and international prices will remain high till H1 FY23 at least, driven by the Russia-Ukraine war, high demand in Asia, production bottlenecks and limited gas in European storage facilities. This is likely to result in higher domestic gas prices in H1 FY23 and even in 2022 calendar year, analysts said.

‘Iran could offer brief respite’

Brokerage ICICI Securities on Wednesday said, “The possible revival of the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), now at a crucial stage of negotiations, could restore about half of this supply, adding about 1.5 million barrels per day (mbd) of production and exports within a few months. However, even with the possible restoration of Iran as a major crude oil exporter, Brent would likely remain above $100 per barrel (bbl) for much of 2022”.