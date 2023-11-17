Former BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain were stopped at Indira Gandhi International Airport while they were traveling to the US, as a look out circular (LOC) has been issued against him amid investigation by the Economic Offences Wing.

A recent inquiry by EOW of Delhi Police inquiry revealed that the recruitment firms associated with Grover and his family members had utilised backdated bills to embezzle money for work they had never done for BharatPe, according to reports.

The investigation found that the eight human resources (HR) firms - Vardhaman Marketing, Impulse Marketing, Vista Services, Evolve Bizserve, Team Source, Team Works, True Work Co, and Vikash Enterprises - registered addresses allegedly belonged to family members or relatives of Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain.

As per reports, five of the eight had bank account numbers that weren’t created on the dates that the invoices said they were. These eight companies were purportedly credited with about ₹7.60 crore.

Confirming the development Grover took to X and said that he was stopped at immigration and told a LOC has been issued against him. Stating his “facts” he said “I had not received any communication or summon from EOW since FIR in May till 8 AM today 17 morning (7 hours after returning from airport). I was going to US from 16-23 November. I found it strange as I have traveled 4 times internationally since FIR filed in May - never been a problem and I had not even been summoned once.” Grover further said he has now received the EOW summon.

2. I was going to… pic.twitter.com/I0OHOXJd6F — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 17, 2023

Earlier in June, First information reports (FIRs) were filed by the EOW against Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri Jain, and other family members, - Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain. This came after BharatPe filed a case against Grover and his wife in a ₹81 crore fraud, and the Delhi High Court declined to launch an investigation.

