Ashoka Innovators invites nominations for ‘Young Changemakers Programme’

Ashoka Innovators for the Public, which supports a wide network of social entrepreneurs, has extended the deadline for nominations for its Young Changemakers Programme.

Young leaders between the ages of 12 and 20 who have made a positive impact on the community can apply for the programme. The last date to apply is June 15, according to a statement.

“Ashoka believes that in order to thrive in this new world every young person needs to grow up as a changemaker — a person who steps up to solve problems for the good of all. It is critical for India’s future to have an ecosystem where young people could lead change from early on in life,” said Yashveer Singh, Global Executive Director, Ashoka Young Changemakers.

He said the programme has received an enthusiastic response in India. We have already received more than 1,200 nominations for the programme.