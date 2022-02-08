Asia Economic Dialogue scheduled this month 

Asia Economic Dialogue (AED) 2022, the flagship geo-economics conference organised jointly by Pune International Centre policy research think tank and Ministry of External Affairs, will be held in the virtual mode from February 23 to February 25.

The theme for this conference is ‘Resilient global growth in a post-pandemic world’ and the discussions will focus on the Covid-19’s impact on trade and finance, on the world and on Asia in particular, as well as strategies to deal with this impact.

This conference is a major international event, featuring high level participation from foreign ministers from various countries, senior bureaucrats, industry leaders, domain experts and global trade and financial experts.

Live stream

This conference will be live streamed and the registration Link is: https://vconfex.com/site/asia-economic-dialogue-2022/1496.

Some of the prominent speakers at this conference include Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Governor, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Benjamin E. Diokno, Governor, Central Bank of Philippines; Baba Kalyani, MD, Bharat Forge; Joerg Wuttke, President, European Chamber of Commerce in China and Nihad Kabir, President, Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dhaka.

Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries Ltd, will be engaged in a Fireside Chat with R. A. Mashelkar, National Research Professor and President, Pune International Centre on the topic, ‘Green Energy for a Sustainable Future’. The Inaugural session will feature External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and some distinguished ministers from other nations whose names will be announced later.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been invited to deliver the valedictory address.