Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology adds another facility

Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU) has set up another facility for kidney care at the Hitec City unit in Hyderabad.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar inaugurated the hospital, the AINU’s fourth facility in Hyderabad. It has a 50-bedded kidney care and intensive care facility.

Established in 2013, AINU is a specialised urology and nephrology-focused tertiary care hospital, offering a full suite of medical, surgical, day care and supporting services. The new facility will house a specialized dialysis unit of 10 beds with an advanced HDF dialysis capable units for critically ill patients. Over the past 7 years, the NABH accredited AINU has established itself as a premier institute with over 250 beds dedicated to kidney care.

Dr C Mallikarjuna, Managing Director, said: “The new facility will serve in and around Hitec City of Hyderabad. It is equipped with a comprehensive in-house laboratory and diagnostic facilities including Urodynamics. There are two fully equipped operating rooms specifically designed for urological procedures with all the latest surgical equipment like Lasers to perform high-end endoscopic and laparoscopic surgeries.”

With four advanced facilities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, AINU is one of the premier institutes in nephrology and urology.