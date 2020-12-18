Asians most reluctant to take Covid-19 vaccine: UK Study

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
A new study revealed that Blacks, Asians, and ethnic minority groups — including the Indian diaspora — in the UK are unwilling to get inoculated by the Covid-19 vaccine.
The researchers of the study also urged the UK government to launch more targeted efforts in order to overcome the reluctance.
The study commissioned by the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) showed that three in four (79 per cent) of the British public would take a Covid-19 vaccine if their doctors advise them to do so. Only 8 per cent stated it would be very unlikely to do so.
However, the study noted that only 57 per cent of respondents from Blacks, Asians, and ethnic backgrounds (199 respondents) were likely to accept the vaccine, compared to 79 per cent of White respondents.
Notably, the percentage was the lowest among Asians as only 55 per cent said they would take the vaccine, the study said.
ALSO READ: Covid-19 death rate 3 times higher than influenza, study finds
Commenting on the trend, Christina Marriott, chief executive of RSPH, said: “We have known for years that different communities have different levels of satisfaction in the NHS (National Health Service), and more recently, we have seen that anti-vaccination messages have been specifically targeted at different groups, including different ethnic or religious communities.”
“But these are exactly the groups which have suffered most through Covid-19. They continue to be most at risk of getting ill and most at risk of dying. So, the government, the NHS and local public health must rapidly and proactively work with these communities. And their most effective ways of working will be with the local community groups,” she said.
Previous studies have shown that the Covid-19 pandemic has more debilitating effects on ethnic groups due to their living conditions and lack of access to medical resources.
“These findings are not surprising in light of past experience of the reach of vaccines to BAME communities, but they appear to be particularly worrying as it suggests the Covid vaccine may not reach communities that have been disproportionately impacted,” Jabeer Butt, chief executive of the UK’s Race Equality Foundation, said in reference to the latest survey.
“It is imperative that the NHS uses trusted channels like BAME-led voluntary organisations to reach and address concerns of BAME communities and ensure that the disproportionate impact of Covid is not exacerbated,” he said.
The study further highlighted that over one-third (35 per cent) said they would likely change their minds and take the vaccine if given more information on how effective it is.
The survey also reported hesitancy among lower-income groups, with 70 per cent of the lowest earners likely to say yes to the jab compared to 84 per cent of the highest earners.
ALSO READ: Covid vaccine: UK frontline hospital staffs, senior citizens vaccinated
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
₹1441 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1425141014551470 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...