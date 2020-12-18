Asians most reluctant to take Covid-19 vaccine: UK Study

A new study revealed that Blacks, Asians, and ethnic minority groups — including the Indian diaspora — in the UK are unwilling to get inoculated by the Covid-19 vaccine.

The researchers of the study also urged the UK government to launch more targeted efforts in order to overcome the reluctance.

The study commissioned by the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) showed that three in four (79 per cent) of the British public would take a Covid-19 vaccine if their doctors advise them to do so. Only 8 per cent stated it would be very unlikely to do so.

However, the study noted that only 57 per cent of respondents from Blacks, Asians, and ethnic backgrounds (199 respondents) were likely to accept the vaccine, compared to 79 per cent of White respondents.

Notably, the percentage was the lowest among Asians as only 55 per cent said they would take the vaccine, the study said.

Commenting on the trend, Christina Marriott, chief executive of RSPH, said: “We have known for years that different communities have different levels of satisfaction in the NHS (National Health Service), and more recently, we have seen that anti-vaccination messages have been specifically targeted at different groups, including different ethnic or religious communities.”

“But these are exactly the groups which have suffered most through Covid-19. They continue to be most at risk of getting ill and most at risk of dying. So, the government, the NHS and local public health must rapidly and proactively work with these communities. And their most effective ways of working will be with the local community groups,” she said.

Previous studies have shown that the Covid-19 pandemic has more debilitating effects on ethnic groups due to their living conditions and lack of access to medical resources.

“These findings are not surprising in light of past experience of the reach of vaccines to BAME communities, but they appear to be particularly worrying as it suggests the Covid vaccine may not reach communities that have been disproportionately impacted,” Jabeer Butt, chief executive of the UK’s Race Equality Foundation, said in reference to the latest survey.

“It is imperative that the NHS uses trusted channels like BAME-led voluntary organisations to reach and address concerns of BAME communities and ensure that the disproportionate impact of Covid is not exacerbated,” he said.

The study further highlighted that over one-third (35 per cent) said they would likely change their minds and take the vaccine if given more information on how effective it is.

The survey also reported hesitancy among lower-income groups, with 70 per cent of the lowest earners likely to say yes to the jab compared to 84 per cent of the highest earners.

