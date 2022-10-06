The newly enrolled Chartered Accountants must focus on transforming some of the CA firms in the country into “global audit and accounting champions” or take steps to become top-level entrepreneurs, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

“Let us all collectively aspire to make our profession and some of our accounting, auditing or CA firms from India into global champions…let us all look at seeing how some of us could become entrepreneurs and become job creators in a different field apart from auditing, accounting or management consulting”, Goyal said in his address at ICAI’s convocation ceremony for 2022-23.

The Convocation was organized at 14 different locations across the country and around 20,000 newly enrolled Chartered Accountants received their certificates during the ceremony.

Goyal also urged CAs to adopt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five commitments for making India a developed nation by 2047.

Goyal also expressed confidence that the young CAs who are entering the profession will help bridge the gap between rural and urban India, developed India and developing India, rich and poor investors and entrepreneurs and help the country progress to a developed nation status by 2047.

Union Minister also underscored the need for greater engagement with women power and called upon ICAI to bring more inclusivity in the central council as regards women representation.