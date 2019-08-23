Assesses queue up at the GST Bhavan to complete the annual GST return filing process

With just 10 days left for filing of the annual GST returns for 2017-18, the assessee(s) have started to make a beeline to offices of tax experts — chartered accountants, consultants and the GST commisionerate helpline to complete the filing.

The GST Commissionerate, as a trade facilitation measure, is organising Seva Kendras to assist the assesses in this region.

Rajesh Sodhi, Principal Commissioner, Central GST Commissionerate, Coimbatore said that about 20 per cent of the registered assesses across the country have completed the formality till date. The break-up for Coimbatore region was not readily available.

There are around 65,000 registered assesses that have to file their return before the August 31 in this region which includes Nilgiris and Tirupur. “We have deployed our team of officials including retired officers, to enable them complete the process on time,” he said.

Registered assesses

Officials pointed out that the number of registered assesses had swelled from 28,000 in July 2017 to around 65,000 at present. “The base has widened, but it is not commensurate with the revenue,” the officer said.

Sodhi meanwhile urged the Service Tax and Central Excise assessee(s) having tax dues to take advantage of a new amnesty scheme — Sabka Vishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution) Scheme 2019.

“This scheme has been introduced for resolution and settlement of legacy cases of Service Tax and Central Excise. It would cover past dispute of taxes, which got subsumed in GST, and all persons are eligible to avail the scheme. The relief under the scheme would vary between 40 and 70 per cent of the tax dues depending on the amount involved. The litigants will have to file the application with the designated officer to liquidate their pending arrears. In case of pending arrears at appellate stage, the assesses have to formally withdraw their appeal before filing the application under the amnesty scheme,” he explained and pointed out that the assesses could avail this opportunity once the notification and rules are issued by CBIC. “We are awaiting the notification,” he added