Aster DM Healthcare opens Women & Children Care Hospital in Bengaluru

Aster DM Healthcare, integrated healthcare service networks, has announced the launch of its 49 bedded dedicated ‘Women and Children Care Hospital’ at Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Dr Harish Pillai, Chief Executive Officer, Aster India, said, “The Aster Whitefield project envisages a total investment of ₹200 crore, this phase 1 launch of the Women & Children Hospital has been established at an investment of ₹25 crore. Aster is also looking at further expansion of our Kolhapur Hospital in Maharashtra called Aster Aaadhar, wherein we are adding extra 60 beds to the existing bed capacity of 180 and also includes a new comprehensive Oncology Block. The investment for this expansion is ₹35 crore.”

The new hospital comprise of 14 bedded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and seven bedded Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), which will offer cutting edge multidisciplinary women and child care that will be steered by highly skilled medical professionals dedicated to providing world-class care and highest safety standards.

“With a history of over 32 years of care, our team of highly experienced experts will offer advanced treatments to patients using cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic technology. The dedicated women and child hospital is a standalone concept hospital that will be supported by a large multi-specialty hospital. The availability of a multi-specialty support can become an indispensable entity for expecting mothers and can prove to be a life-saviour for both the mother and the child care at all stages and beyond. At Aster, we strive for excellence, every moment and every day - to bring great healthcare within reach of people. We live by our motto “We’ll Treat You well to the last detail,” said Dr Nitish Shetty, CEO, Aster Hospitals, Bengaluru.