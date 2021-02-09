Aster DM Healthcare opens Women & Children Care Hospital in Bengaluru

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Aster DM Healthcare, integrated healthcare service networks, has announced the launch of its 49 bedded dedicated ‘Women and Children Care Hospital’ at Whitefield, Bengaluru.
Dr Harish Pillai, Chief Executive Officer, Aster India, said, “The Aster Whitefield project envisages a total investment of ₹200 crore, this phase 1 launch of the Women & Children Hospital has been established at an investment of ₹25 crore. Aster is also looking at further expansion of our Kolhapur Hospital in Maharashtra called Aster Aaadhar, wherein we are adding extra 60 beds to the existing bed capacity of 180 and also includes a new comprehensive Oncology Block. The investment for this expansion is ₹35 crore.”
The new hospital comprise of 14 bedded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and seven bedded Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), which will offer cutting edge multidisciplinary women and child care that will be steered by highly skilled medical professionals dedicated to providing world-class care and highest safety standards.
“With a history of over 32 years of care, our team of highly experienced experts will offer advanced treatments to patients using cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic technology. The dedicated women and child hospital is a standalone concept hospital that will be supported by a large multi-specialty hospital. The availability of a multi-specialty support can become an indispensable entity for expecting mothers and can prove to be a life-saviour for both the mother and the child care at all stages and beyond. At Aster, we strive for excellence, every moment and every day - to bring great healthcare within reach of people. We live by our motto “We’ll Treat You well to the last detail,” said Dr Nitish Shetty, CEO, Aster Hospitals, Bengaluru.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...