AstraZeneca pins great hopes on its potential vaccine against Covid-19

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, which is developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus in collaboration with Oxford University, said that it has had “good data so far,” Hindustan Times reported.

All eyes are on AstraZeneca’s vaccine trials as the company has emerged as the leading candidate for production of a vaccine after positive results were noted from its preliminary stage human trials.

The vaccine, in its early stage, was successful in producing an immune response.

“The vaccine development is progressing well. We have had good data so far. We need to show the efficacy in the clinical program, but so far, so good,” Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on a media call on Thursday, as cited in the HT report.

AstraZeneca is already in talks with a few countries to help it in the mass production of the vaccine. It has also made a licensing agreement with the Serum Institute of India to supply low-cost vaccines in developing countries, say reports.

In the first phase of the vaccine distribution, the pharmaceutical giant of Britain is aiming to procure more than two billion doses of its experimental vaccine.

The company has promised not to make profits from the potential vaccine against the coronavirus.

“We felt, there (is) a time in life when companies need to step up and make a contribution. This is the kind of time in history when humanity, humankind is really threatened as a whole,” Soriot said. He added that the vaccine should be accessible to as many people as possible.