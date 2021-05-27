AstraZeneca, Sputnik makers respond to Telangana vaccine tender

The initial response to Telangana’s global tender to procure Covid-19 vaccines has elicited encouraging response, with AstraZeneca and Sputnik manufacturer expressing their willingness to supply the vaccine.

“AstraZeneca and Sputnik have responded to our tenders. The Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation is in negotiations with them,” G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Telangana Public Health Department, has said.

AstraZeneca manufactures Covishield branded vaccines, which are already being used in the country.

“We hope there will be a good outcome. Besides, we have placed an order for 10 lakh doses from Bharat Biotech,” he said.

Telangana has called for global tenders for supply of one crore doses. The tender process, which began on May 21, will close on June 4.

Telangana is among the States with low inoculation numbers as feeble supplies hit the pace of vaccination programme in the State.

The State has so far administered 56.50 lakh doses. After a hiatus of about two weeks, the vaccination resumed two days ago, backed by stocks of about 8.6 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin.

The State is expecting a fresh supply of six lakh doses in the first week of June.