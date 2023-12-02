Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over a meeting of floor leaders of political parties in the Parliament on Saturday, with the government saying it was ready for discussion on any issue but requested the opposition to help create an enabling atmosphere for discussion as the winter session begins from Monday.

The first day of the session, however, is expected to be stormy as Lok Sabha ethics committee chairperson and BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar will lay on the table of the House the first report recommending TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s expulsion in cash-for-query scandal. At the all-party meeting, TMC leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O’Brien demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Ethics Committee report, before any decision is taken to expel Moitra from the House. Nineteen bills and two financial business issues have been listed for discussion during the sitting of both Houses, as per the released list of legislative business .

Besides Rajnath Singh, the meeting was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, and leaders from 23 parties such as Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi and Pramod Tewari, TMC leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O’Brien and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Fouzia Khan, among others.

Opposition’s demand

The Opposition, as per Congress leader Pramod Tewari, also insisted on a discussion in Parliament on issues such as the Manipur situation, rising inflation, “misuse” of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the “imposition” of Hindi through the names of laws, particularly about the three bills to replace criminal laws.

“We are ready for a discussion on any issue. But when you seek a short-duration discussion, you also have to ensure an atmosphere conducive for a debate in the House,” Minister Prahlad Joshi told reporters after the meeting. Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale demanded that the House should take up for discussion reservation for the Maratha and Dhangar communities, which is occupying the minds of people in Maharashtra.

The results of the assembly elections to the States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, which will be declared on Sunday, will also have a bearing on the parliamentary functioning. The results for Mizoram assembly polls, however, will be out on Monday.

The parliament session, which would be on till December 22, will have 15 sittings in the 19-day session, Joshi informed.

