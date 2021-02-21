Ather Energy begins retail operations in Hyderabad

Ather Energy, an electric scooter manufacturer, has inaugurated its newest retail outlet – Ather Space at Hitech City in Hyderabad – in association with Pride Motors.

Ather 450X, a ‘smart’ scooter, will be available for test ride and booking at Ather Space. Ather Energy also offers a lower powered Ather 450 Plus, which offers a top speed 70 kmph and a range of 70 km in eco mode. The Ather 450 Plus offers 4G connectivity, onboard navigation and other connected features but does not have Bluetooth connectivity and the high-powered Warp mode.

Ather 450X is offered at an ex-showroom price of ₹161,426; Ather 450 Plus would cost ₹142,416.

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “The year 2020 helped in creating awareness and demand for EVs, and 2021 will see the scale of the same. Policies like FAME have been instrumental in bringing in this change and allowing OEMs to introduce high performance electric two-wheelers.”