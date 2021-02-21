Ather Energy begins retail operations in Hyderabad

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Ather Energy, an electric scooter manufacturer, has inaugurated its newest retail outlet – Ather Space at Hitech City in Hyderabad – in association with Pride Motors.
Ather 450X, a ‘smart’ scooter, will be available for test ride and booking at Ather Space. Ather Energy also offers a lower powered Ather 450 Plus, which offers a top speed 70 kmph and a range of 70 km in eco mode. The Ather 450 Plus offers 4G connectivity, onboard navigation and other connected features but does not have Bluetooth connectivity and the high-powered Warp mode.
Ather 450X is offered at an ex-showroom price of ₹161,426; Ather 450 Plus would cost ₹142,416.
Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “The year 2020 helped in creating awareness and demand for EVs, and 2021 will see the scale of the same. Policies like FAME have been instrumental in bringing in this change and allowing OEMs to introduce high performance electric two-wheelers.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...