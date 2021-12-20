Auction for Mahindra Thar in Guruvayur lands up in controversy

Mahindra Group would have never thought that their brand new SUV Thar donated to the famous Sri Krishna Temple, Guruvayur in Kerala would land up in a controversy.

It all started when the Guruvayur Devaswom -- which administers the temple has refused to hand over the vehicle to the highest bidder in the auction conducted for its sale. The vehicle manufacturer donated its new generation SUV on December 4 as part of their practice of offering any new model they launch to Guruvayur Temple.

The Dewasom Board has auctioned the vehicle with a reserve price of ₹15 lakh. However, there was a lone bidder for the auction and it was Amal Mohammed Ali, a resident of Ernakulam and an NRI from Bahrain. He participated in the auction through his friend Subhash Panicker who hails from Guruvayur and won the bid, paying an additional ₹10,000 on the base price.

But when it came to handing over the vehicle, there erupted a difference of opinion among Board members. Some had allegedly raised objections against handing over the vehicle received as an offering to a person of another religion. The governing council of the Board is meeting on Tuesday to take a final call.

Successful bidder

Panicker who participated in the auction for his friend said that he was the successful bidder in the auction and it is most unfair on the part of the temple administration in not transferring the vehicle. The authorities have no right to cancel the auction once the procedure is completed.

However, Ali has even threatened to take legal action if the vehicle was not transferred in his name.

When contacted, K.B.Mohandas, Devaswom Board Chairman told BusinessLine that “Devaswom authorities would be happy to hand over the vehicle to the lone bidder, but it has to complete some statutory requirements before handing over the vehicle. We have given only provisional assurance to the party based on the rules and regulations adopted in the auctions conducted by the temple administration. The managing committee and the Devaswom Commissioner have to ratify the proceedings before handing over the vehicle”.

There are also some concerns raised by members of conducting auction with a single person, he added.