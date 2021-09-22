Audi brings in two more electric cars within 2 months

German luxury car manufacturer Audi, on Wednesday, added two fully electric four-door coupes – the Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT – to its range of electric vehicles in India, priced at ₹1.80 crore and ₹2.05 crore respectively (ex-showroom).

Based on the classic Gran Turismo (GT) concept, the Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT combine emotional design and sports car performance, the company said.

“This is our fourth and fifth electric vehicle launch since July 2021 and we couldn’t be more excited for our customers. The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT are the ultimate brand shapers from Audi and are the manifestation of Audi’s continuous evolution as a progressive premium brand. These two four door coupes symbolise our DNA and our ambition to shape the future of premium mobility,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT are both prime examples of performance electrified – being the first fully electric sports cars from Audi, these vehicles are designed to outperform, he said.

“We have established the e-tron brand strongly, right from the very beginning. Currently, the Audi e-tron 50 and 55 and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 are sold out in India. This is a testament to our robust product offerings backed by best-in-segment ownership plans,” Dhillon said.

Accleration and charging options

The Audi e-tron GT has a power of 390 kW and accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, while the 475 kW RS e-tron GT achieves the same feat in mere 3.3 seconds.

The company said the new electric powered vehicles have best-in-class charging options – upto 22 kW AC and up to 270 kW DC

High power charging with 800 Volt technology with up to 270 kW charging power, charge the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT from 5 per cent to 80 per cent in around 22 minutes.

Some of the features include Audi virtual cockpit and MMI touch that come as standard with the display of 31.24 cms (12.3”) and 25.65 cms (10.1”) and natural language control system understands several commonly used expressions.

The company also said customers of the Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT, for the year 2021, will receive a complimentary wall box AC charger in addition to the 11 kW charger that comes standard with the car – a segment-first offering. Key Audi India dealerships are being equipped with a 50 kW fast charger in a phased manner, it said

Audi India is also offering a choice of service plans available ranging from two years to five years (standard warranty of two years and high voltage battery warranty of eight years or 1,60,000 km, whichever is earlier).

Extended warranty options are also available across a period of 2+2 years or 2+3 years

Comprehensive service plan covering the costs of service and periodic maintenance of brakes, suspension, and extended warranty are covered for either a four-year or a five-year period, depending on the scheme chosen by the customer, it added.