Audi India launches Audi RS 7 Sportback priced at ₹1.94 crore

German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Thursday announced the launch of the new Audi RS 7 Sportback in India, priced from ₹1.94 crore.

Customer deliveries will commence in August, the company said in a statement. The Audi RS 7 Sportback is now available as a wide-bodied five-seater and showcases improved performance along with enhanced efficiency delivered by a mild hybrid system, the company said.

“We are thrilled to launch the new Audi RS 7 Sportback in India — a car that is striking, powerful and is a technological masterpiece. The V8 twin-turbo 4.0L TFSI petrol heart propels the car to 100kph in a super quick 3.6 seconds. Our legendary quattro all-wheel drive system means you can make the most of the 600hp. I personally love the way the RS 7 sounds and I can’t wait for owners and enthusiasts to experience and hear its V8 growl,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

Dhillon also said that this won’t be the only RS model scheduled for 2020.

The car can hit 100kph in 3.6 seconds. “Under the hood is a V8 twin-turbo: 4.0L TFSI petrol heart that produces a whopping 600 hp and 800 Nm of torque. At the same time, a 48V mild-hybrid system and cylinder on demand (COD) technology allows the best efficiency. RS adaptive air suspension is standard and Audi’s legendary quattro system is always at hand to provide traction in all conditions,” the comapny said.

The Audi RS 7 Sportback can be booked online or from the nearest Audi India dealership.