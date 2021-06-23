Augment vaccine supply, stop PR stunts: Opposition

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
The Opposition has attacked the Centre’s “Smart Vaccination Policy” blaming that it is the critical decision that led to vaccine shortage across the country. The Congress said initially the Centre didn’t intend to vaccinate all Indians and as a result it did not order enough vaccines. “How many lives were lost due to this decision?” the party asked.
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said the vaccination figures on Monday were like pulling a “rabbit out of a hat.”
“I am appalled that eminent doctors attribute Monday’s record to ‘planning’. The plan was to ‘doctor’ the numbers on Monday. Look at the numbers for M.P., Karnataka and Haryana on Sunday to Tuesday. BJP governments pulling a rabbit out of a hat! Pure magic for a day! Watch UP and Gujarat numbers for a few more days,” he accused in Twitter.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said no doubt that there was a big spike in the rate of vaccination on Monday, but the real question is how vaccine supply to States is being allocated and distributed. “There is total non-transparency in this regard from the Govt. Vaccination cannot be seen like a one-day fixture. Clearly, yesterday (Monday) was a pre-planned, image-booster. Today we have not sustained that level. We simply have to sustain at least 80 lakhs a day for the next four-five months. Madhya Pradesh vaccination trend last 3 days: 20th June: 692 , 21st June: 16.93 lakhs, 22nd June: 4,842. Who are we trying to fool?,” he asked.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Centre is trying to create PR stunt from the vaccination drive. “Orchestration of the Modi wave! 41.8 lakh vaccinations on 19/6 fell to 4.3 lakh on 20/6 to 85 lakh on 21/6 to fall to 54 lakh on 22/6. Such PR stunts cannot protect us from third wave ravages. Augment supplies. Launch door to door drive,” Yechury said in Twitter.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...