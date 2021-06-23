Augment vaccine supply, stop PR stunts: Opposition

The Opposition has attacked the Centre’s “Smart Vaccination Policy” blaming that it is the critical decision that led to vaccine shortage across the country. The Congress said initially the Centre didn’t intend to vaccinate all Indians and as a result it did not order enough vaccines. “How many lives were lost due to this decision?” the party asked.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said the vaccination figures on Monday were like pulling a “rabbit out of a hat.”

“I am appalled that eminent doctors attribute Monday’s record to ‘planning’. The plan was to ‘doctor’ the numbers on Monday. Look at the numbers for M.P., Karnataka and Haryana on Sunday to Tuesday. BJP governments pulling a rabbit out of a hat! Pure magic for a day! Watch UP and Gujarat numbers for a few more days,” he accused in Twitter.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said no doubt that there was a big spike in the rate of vaccination on Monday, but the real question is how vaccine supply to States is being allocated and distributed. “There is total non-transparency in this regard from the Govt. Vaccination cannot be seen like a one-day fixture. Clearly, yesterday (Monday) was a pre-planned, image-booster. Today we have not sustained that level. We simply have to sustain at least 80 lakhs a day for the next four-five months. Madhya Pradesh vaccination trend last 3 days: 20th June: 692 , 21st June: 16.93 lakhs, 22nd June: 4,842. Who are we trying to fool?,” he asked.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Centre is trying to create PR stunt from the vaccination drive. “Orchestration of the Modi wave! 41.8 lakh vaccinations on 19/6 fell to 4.3 lakh on 20/6 to 85 lakh on 21/6 to fall to 54 lakh on 22/6. Such PR stunts cannot protect us from third wave ravages. Augment supplies. Launch door to door drive,” Yechury said in Twitter.