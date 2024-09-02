Aurobindo Pharma is stepping up its focus on biosimilars with a huge line-up of products in investments in capacity creation. The Hyderabad-based firm is adopting a two-pronged approach to biosimilars by developing innovative products as well as contract manufacturing.

Through its CuraTeQ Biologics, a wholly-owned subsidiary, its strategy is to develop Oncology and Immunology biosimilars. Its broader pipeline of 14 biosimilars positions, under CuraTeQ, aim at a sustained growth and long-term value creation.

It has received MA for trastuzumab from Indian authorities and is planning to launch the product in the domestic market in FY25. Its omalizumab biosimilar to Xolair has successfully met PK/PD end-points in a three-arm Phase 1 clinical study, as per information provided by the company. The therapeutic segments of products in the pipeline will cover the areas of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology and respiratory areas.

Impetus to growth

“We will continue to invest in R&D, line/capacity expansion-related projects and capability enhancement projects, including the biosimilars and biologics CMO. These investments will further drive our growth,’‘ said K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma.

“With our newly commercialised manufacturing units, we are confident of continuing the growth trajectory, improving self-reliance and achieving sustainable top-line and bottom-line growth,’‘ he added.

Recently, through TheraNym Biologics Pvt. Ltd. (TheraNym) a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma has ventured into biologics contract manufacturing. It has announced the signing of a master service agreement (MSA) with MSD.

Further investments

It plans to set up a biologics manufacturing plant with an annual capacity of 25-30 million vials, at an outlay of up to ₹1,000 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma’s consolidated net profit increased 61 per cent to ₹919 crore in the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2024, from ₹571 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations for the Hyderabad-based company increased 10.5 per cent to ₹7,567 crore as against ₹6,851 crore in the year-ago period.

The US Food and Drug Administrations describes biosimilar and its original biologic drugs as those made from the same types of sources – and have the same treatment risks and benefits. Biosimilars are a type of biologic medication that is safe and effective for treating many illnesses.