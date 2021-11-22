Australia eases travel restrictions further for students, skilled workers

Further easing travel restrictions for skilled workers and students , Australia has decided to allow fully vaccinated eligible visa holders, to visit the country without needing to apply for a travel exemption from December 1 2021.

Eligible visa holders include skilled and student cohorts, as well as humanitarian, working holiday maker and provisional family visa holders.

“The return of skilled workers and international students to Australia will further cement our economic recovery, providing the valuable workers our economy needs and supporting our important education sector,” according to a media statement by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday.

Under these arrangements, travellers must be fully vaccinated with a completed dosage of a vaccine approved or recognised by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

Australia’s TGA recognises both Covid-19 vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — manufactured in India. Travellers must also hold a valid visa for one of the eligible sub-classes, provide proof of their vaccination status and present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within three days of departure.

Travellers to Australia must comply with the quarantine requirements in the State or territory of their arrival, and any other State or territory to which they plan to travel, the statement added