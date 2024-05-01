After food regulators in Hong Kong and Singapore initiated recalls of the packaged spice products exported by some Indian companies, the Australian regulator has sought information from international counterparts to determine whether further action may be needed.

Hong Kong’s food safety regulator had recalled three MDH brand products and one Everest brand product early last month over alleged presence of cancer-causing sterilising agent ethylene oxide. The Singaporean authority subsequently recalled one Everest product.

Responding to businessline’s emailed query, Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) replied, “FSANZ is working with our international counterparts to understand the issue with federal, state and territory food enforcement agencies to determine if further action is required in Australia (e.g. a food recall).”

“While FSANZ coordinates food recalls in Australia, the relevant state or territory food enforcement agency determines if a recall is needed. FSANZ liaises with the food business and jurisdiction to coordinate a recall if required. At this stage there have been no recalls issued in Australia,” it added.

As per media reports, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is also gathering additional information on this issue.

MDH and Everest have, in their statements, claimed that their products are safe for consumption and undergo stringent checks.

These developments had led the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to undertake sampling and testing of major spice brands in the country. This exercise is likely to be completed in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the Spice Board of India has initiated industry consultations on the matter. It has also mandated testing spice exports to Hong Kong and Singapore for ethylene oxide. Mandatory testing for the chemical in spice exports to the EU and the UK is already in place. Consignments to other countries will also be strictly monitored, the board said last week. It has also sought details from Hong Kong and Singapore on the matter.