Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be on a four-day official visit to India, from March 8-11, accompanied by senior Ministers and business delegation. He will participate in the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Prime Ministers will discuss trade and investment, renewable energy, technology, defence and security cooperation. The visit will also highlight our strong educational and cultural ties,” according to a press statement issued by the Australian PM’s office.

Albanese will be accompanied by Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell and Resources Minister Madeleine King, who will lead a delegation of senior Australian business leaders on this visit, it added.

“Prime Minister Albanese will arrive in Ahmedabad on March 8, on the day of Holi. He will also visit Mumbai on March 9, before arriving in Delhi later in the day,” according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs..

The Australian PM will also join Modi at the Fourth Test Match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad, the Australian government’s release stated..

“Our relationship with India is strong but it can be stronger. It is underpinned by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which underscores a joint commitment to working together to enhance our defence, economic, and technological interests,” Albanese said.

India and Australia implemented a free trade agreement in goods in December 2022 and hope to sign a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement this year, which is expected to include a wider range of items and sectors.

The business delegation will participate in the Australia-India CEO Forum in Mumbai, discussing trade and investment opportunities opened up by the recent Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement and future areas of business to business collaboration with their Indian counterparts.

​In Delhi, Albanese will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on March 10. “Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Albanese will hold the Annual Summit to discuss areas of cooperation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, besides regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the MEA statement noted. Albanese will also call on the President Droupadi Murmu.

