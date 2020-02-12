Auto Expo 2020 concludes with more than 6-lakh visitors

The curtains came down on Motor Show 2020, the biennial auto show that saw total footfalls of 6,08,526, on Wednesday.

Organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) with support from Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), this edition of the expo witnessed over 352 product displays from 108 exhibitors.

These included eight global premiers and over 70 launches and unveils. As many as 35 electric vehicles were launched and 15 concepts were showcased. There were many new brand launches including Great Wall Motor, Olectra and Haima Automobile.

“Auto shows globally have evolved and transformed from being mere static displays to providing a unique and enriching experience for every segment of the society. Auto Expo–The Motor Show 2020 saw great response with an overall footfall of 6.08 lakh, enabling people to explore ‘The world of mobility’. This was the highest footfall at the Motor Show, which testifies to customers’ aspiration and affection for the automobile industry,” Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM, said.

Similar to the last Expo, this year’s event also witnessed good response on social media. There were more than 50,000 engagements on the official hashtag, which further garnered over 23 lakh impressions in a span of eight days.